Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) – The 10.61% Upside Potential Remains

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is -4.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.15 and a high of $121.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $86.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.99% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.03% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -1.1% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.92, the stock is -10.41% and -10.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -9.87% off its SMA200. NTRS registered -21.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.13%.

The stock witnessed a -13.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.19%, and is -10.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has around 23600 employees, a market worth around $18.09B and $7.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.83 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.52% and -29.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.42M, and float is at 207.30M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyler Jason J.,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tyler Jason J. sold 1,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $96.98 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30470.0 shares.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 3.03% up over the past 12 months and BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is -8.40% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -1.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.