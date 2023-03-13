NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Is Down -7.99% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is -7.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.87 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.44, the stock is -8.20% and -9.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -17.49% off its SMA200. SMR registered -6.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.90%.

The stock witnessed a -7.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.00%, and is -8.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $9.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.43% and -40.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.42M, and float is at 35.70M with Short Float at 16.52%.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murgo Rudy,the company’sTreasurer. SEC filings show that Murgo Rudy sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $9.66 per share for a total of $7727.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7128.0 shares.

NuScale Power Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Reyes Jose N Jr (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 57,292 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $10.04 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the SMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Murgo Rudy (Treasurer) disposed off 863 shares at an average price of $10.21 for $8812.0. The insider now directly holds 6,991 shares of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR).