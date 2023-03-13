Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) is -4.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.22 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $10.87, the stock is -1.06% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -5.39% off its SMA200. NEA registered -20.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.53%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.90%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.94% over the week and 0.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.36% and -19.95% from its 52-week high.

.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.04M, and float is at 299.03M with Short Float at 0.02%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOTH TERENCE J,the company’sTrustee. SEC filings show that TOTH TERENCE J sold 4,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $11.38 per share for a total of $51951.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.