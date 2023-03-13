Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) is -4.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.95 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.46% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.46% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.07, the stock is -10.96% and -12.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -18.25% off its SMA200. ORC registered -41.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.57%.

The stock witnessed a -16.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.27%, and is -8.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.19. Distance from 52-week low is 26.67% and -42.46% from its 52-week high.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.10% this year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.85M, and float is at 33.33M with Short Float at 5.38%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -30.05% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -51.63% lower over the same period. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is -49.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.