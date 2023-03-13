Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:OEC Stock Is Going Next

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is 37.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.87 and a high of $26.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OEC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86%.

Currently trading at $24.53, the stock is 0.66% and 14.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 37.06% off its SMA200. OEC registered 53.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.04%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.78%, and is -8.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.12 and Fwd P/E is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.60% and -8.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.70% this year.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.91M, and float is at 59.46M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hrivnak Robert G.,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hrivnak Robert G. sold 2,514 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $26.60 per share for a total of $66862.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19638.0 shares.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Hrivnak Robert G. (Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 2 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $19.23 per share for $44.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22152.0 shares of the OEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Hrivnak Robert G. (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 3 shares at an average price of $14.47 for $44.0. The insider now directly holds 20,105 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC).

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading -8.24% down over the past 12 months and Methanex Corporation (MEOH) that is -1.28% lower over the same period.