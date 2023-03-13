PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 15.75% Upside

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) is -7.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.43 and a high of $14.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is -7.18% and -9.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock -11.29% off its SMA200. PFLT registered -22.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.67%.

The stock witnessed a -6.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.47%, and is -8.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.29. Distance from 52-week low is 7.25% and -29.69% from its 52-week high.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.68M, and float is at 48.79M with Short Float at 1.13%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.