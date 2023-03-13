Positives for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) as stock gains in recent trading

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is -10.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.31 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEP stock was last observed hovering at around $64.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.51% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.29% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 19.97% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.42, the stock is -9.14% and -12.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -3.87% at the moment leaves the stock -17.23% off its SMA200. NEP registered -22.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.75%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.10%, and is -6.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.07 and Fwd P/E is 23.17. Profit margin for the company is 39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.81% and -27.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.40% this year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.70M, and float is at 79.00M with Short Float at 6.52%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) that is 14.78% higher over the past 12 months.