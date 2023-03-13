Positives for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) as stock gains in recent trading

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is -15.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $13.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSNY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is -14.33% and -18.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -36.03% off its SMA200. PSNY registered -59.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.04%.

The stock witnessed a -24.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.60%, and is -13.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $9.68B and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -66.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-116.30%).

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.80% this year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.11B, and float is at 111.92M with Short Float at 7.04%.