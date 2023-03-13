Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PFS Stock Is Going Next

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) is -3.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.18 and a high of $25.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFS stock was last observed hovering at around $21.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 13.75% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.70, the stock is -10.94% and -9.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -8.12% off its SMA200. PFS registered -10.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.96%.

The stock witnessed a -14.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.22%, and is -11.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) has around 1124 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $466.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.81 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.92% and -19.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.38M, and float is at 70.52M with Short Float at 4.87%.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LISTA GEORGE,the company’sPres/CEO Prov Protection Plus. SEC filings show that LISTA GEORGE bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $20.62 per share for a total of $30928.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5241.0 shares.

Provident Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that McNerney Robert (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $23.87 per share for $59682.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8713.0 shares of the PFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, MARTIN CHRISTOPHER P (Executive Chairman) disposed off 51,881 shares at an average price of $23.35 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 535,241 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS).

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) that is trading -2.09% down over the past 12 months and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) that is -2.33% lower over the same period. Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is -31.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.