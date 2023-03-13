PSHG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Now

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) is -76.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $54.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSHG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.07% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.07% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is -59.13% and -68.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -84.12% off its SMA200. PSHG registered -98.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.27%.

The stock witnessed a -70.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.68%, and is -24.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.09% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $8.40M and $75.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -98.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.20% this year.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.97M, and float is at 3.74M with Short Float at 9.27%.