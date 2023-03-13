Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -8.01% Change This Year

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is -8.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.51 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $57.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.49% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 7.61% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.36, the stock is -6.71% and -7.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.64% off its SMA200. PEG registered -14.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.97%.

The stock witnessed a -6.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.99%, and is -6.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12525 employees, a market worth around $28.81B and $9.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.37 and Fwd P/E is 15.15. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.33% and -25.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 260.10% this year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 498.77M, and float is at 498.21M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chernick Rose M,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $60.45 per share for a total of $12090.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29776.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $57.14 per share for $11428.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29976.0 shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $58.19 for $11638.0. The insider now directly holds 30,121 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -11.87% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -7.74% lower over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is -5.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.