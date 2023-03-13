Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is -10.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.24 and a high of $122.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROST stock was last observed hovering at around $105.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.06% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 0.79% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.17, the stock is -7.50% and -9.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 8.05% off its SMA200. ROST registered 17.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.91%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.70%, and is -7.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $36.35B and $18.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.77 and Fwd P/E is 18.73. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.45% and -14.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.12M, and float is at 338.20M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hartshorn Michael J.,the company’sGROUP PRESIDENT, COO. SEC filings show that Hartshorn Michael J. sold 20,529 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $112.37 per share for a total of $2.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Ross Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that BUSH MICHAEL J (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $81.46 per share for $81456.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34496.0 shares of the ROST stock.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -34.86% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -26.77% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 21.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.