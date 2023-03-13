Rumble Inc. (RUM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:RUM Stock Is Going Next

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) is 49.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.81 and a high of $17.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 40.8% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.88, the stock is -2.02% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -11.41% off its SMA200. RUM registered -23.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.63%.

The stock witnessed a -11.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.32%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $22.37M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.84% and -48.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rumble Inc. (RUM) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -968.50% this year.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 384.91M, and float is at 30.19M with Short Float at 10.88%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Rumble Inc. (RUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.