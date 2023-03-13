Sanofi (SNY) – The 15.77% Upside Potential Remains

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is -2.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.91 and a high of $57.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNY stock was last observed hovering at around $47.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $56.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.57% off the consensus price target high of $64.39 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -4.19% lower than the price target low of $45.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.28, the stock is -0.53% and -1.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 2.36% off its SMA200. SNY registered -8.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.96%.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.38%, and is -1.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.22% over the month.

Sanofi (SNY) has around 91573 employees, a market worth around $119.49B and $48.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.49. Distance from 52-week low is 28.10% and -18.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Sanofi (SNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanofi (SNY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanofi is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year.

Sanofi (SNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.51B, and float is at 2.24B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Sanofi (SNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 19.88% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -10.48% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -3.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.