Sempra (SRE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is -6.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.54 and a high of $176.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRE stock was last observed hovering at around $147.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.51% off its average median price target of $172.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 8.79% higher than the price target low of $158.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.11, the stock is -6.06% and -7.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -8.40% off its SMA200. SRE registered -5.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.67%.

The stock witnessed a -6.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.27%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Sempra (SRE) has around 15785 employees, a market worth around $46.44B and $14.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.78 and Fwd P/E is 14.98. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.54% and -18.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Sempra (SRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sempra (SRE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.20% this year.

Sempra (SRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.73M, and float is at 310.86M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Sempra (SRE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Sempra (SRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIHALIK TREVOR I,the company’sExecutive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that MIHALIK TREVOR I sold 2,306 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $148.50 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21362.0 shares.

Sempra disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Martin Jeffrey W (Chairman, CEO and President) sold a total of 10,413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $150.99 per share for $1.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19261.0 shares of the SRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Sedgwick Karen L (Chief HR Officer, CAO) disposed off 1,621 shares at an average price of $159.44 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,823 shares of Sempra (SRE).

Sempra (SRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -11.87% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -7.74% lower over the same period. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is -14.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.