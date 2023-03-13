Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) – The 31.32% Upside Potential Remains

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is -1.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.22 and a high of $115.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQM stock was last observed hovering at around $80.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.53% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 12.24% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.98, the stock is -10.73% and -9.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -15.58% off its SMA200. SQM registered 5.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.02%.

The stock witnessed a -15.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.26%, and is -12.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has around 6997 employees, a market worth around $21.41B and $10.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.78 and Fwd P/E is 6.58. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.77% and -31.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.70%).

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 567.20% this year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.64M, and float is at 142.44M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) that is trading -61.77% down over the past 12 months and FMC Corporation (FMC) that is 0.47% higher over the same period. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is -40.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.