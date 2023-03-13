SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) is -7.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 42.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.31, the stock is -17.35% and -22.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -36.62% off its SMA200. SLGC registered -72.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.46%.

The stock witnessed a -30.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.83%, and is -13.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $446.29M and $101.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.36% and -72.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.41M, and float is at 162.09M with Short Float at 5.00%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.