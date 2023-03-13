Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is -2.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.93 and a high of $93.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPB stock was last observed hovering at around $60.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.25% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.32% higher than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.12, the stock is -7.43% and -7.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -5.58% off its SMA200. SPB registered -31.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.07%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.35%, and is -9.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $3.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.48. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.86% and -36.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -640.00% this year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.90M, and float is at 39.98M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times.