Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is 0.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.96 and a high of $56.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLF stock was last observed hovering at around $47.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $55.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.09% off the consensus price target high of $58.14 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -0.54% lower than the price target low of $46.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.46, the stock is -6.23% and -4.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 1.03% off its SMA200. SLF registered -11.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.80%.

The stock witnessed a -7.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.74%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has around 29170 employees, a market worth around $27.75B and $29.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.33 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.39% and -18.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.20%).

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.60% this year.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.00M, and float is at 585.87M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 9.05% up over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is -4.48% lower over the same period. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is 9.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.