Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) is -36.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.33 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.45% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 65.8% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.13, the stock is -13.17% and -25.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -17.75% off its SMA200. STRO registered -38.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.01%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.14%, and is -11.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) has around 259 employees, a market worth around $302.31M and $69.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.05% and -47.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.50%).

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.00% this year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.48M, and float is at 54.06M with Short Float at 3.49%.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NEWELL WILLIAM J,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that NEWELL WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $7.75 per share for a total of $77508.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 38.44% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -19.20% lower over the same period.