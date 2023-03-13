TC Energy Corporation (TRP) – The 13.85% Upside Potential Remains

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -2.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.35 and a high of $59.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $39.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $45.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.08% off the consensus price target high of $49.91 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -2.88% lower than the price target low of $37.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.89, the stock is -5.31% and -6.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -16.43% off its SMA200. TRP registered -30.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.40%.

The stock witnessed a -5.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.54%, and is -5.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7477 employees, a market worth around $40.29B and $10.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 78.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.06. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.41% and -34.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 2.02%.