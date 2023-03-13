Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) is 10.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.80 and a high of $63.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TENB stock was last observed hovering at around $43.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5%.

Currently trading at $41.99, the stock is -5.20% and 1.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 2.12% off its SMA200. TENB registered -23.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.68%.

The stock witnessed a -8.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.73%, and is -6.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $4.94B and $683.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.69. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.80% and -33.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.75M, and float is at 110.76M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yoran Amit,the company’sPresident, CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Yoran Amit sold 5,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $44.15 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Vintz Stephen A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,363 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $44.15 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the TENB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Thurmond Mark C. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,464 shares at an average price of $44.15 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 25,852 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).