Teradata Corporation (TDC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is 12.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.65 and a high of $50.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDC stock was last observed hovering at around $38.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.53% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.94% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.78, the stock is -5.87% and 3.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 8.56% off its SMA200. TDC registered -16.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.81%.

The stock witnessed a 7.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.35%, and is -6.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $3.91B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 125.93 and Fwd P/E is 15.85. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.87% and -25.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradata Corporation (TDC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradata Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.00% this year.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.70M, and float is at 100.75M with Short Float at 4.10%.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Teradata Corporation (TDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ashton Hillary,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Ashton Hillary sold 7,011 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $40.32 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Teradata Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Cullen-Cote Kathleen R (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 24,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $40.78 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the TDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Ashton Hillary (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 22,861 shares at an average price of $40.91 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 130,522 shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC).

Teradata Corporation (TDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -26.96% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 10.47% higher over the same period. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is -56.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.