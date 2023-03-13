The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is -6.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.82 and a high of $163.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJM stock was last observed hovering at around $148.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $156.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.01% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -15.53% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.88, the stock is -0.49% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 3.91% off its SMA200. SJM registered 14.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.66%.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.01%, and is -1.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $15.82B and $8.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.22 and Fwd P/E is 15.61. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.42% and -9.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The J. M. Smucker Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.50M, and float is at 101.92M with Short Float at 3.09%.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMUCKER RICHARD K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SMUCKER RICHARD K sold 26,294 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $150.04 per share for a total of $3.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

The J. M. Smucker Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Marshall Tucker H (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,496 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $150.51 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7668.0 shares of the SJM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Penrose Jill R (Chief People & Admin Officer) disposed off 4,543 shares at an average price of $140.83 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 9,106 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is 5.89% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -0.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.