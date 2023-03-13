The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Is Down -5.80% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is -5.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.83 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 15.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is -9.01% and -10.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -38.79% off its SMA200. LEV registered -73.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.62%.

The stock witnessed a -8.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.44%, and is -8.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has around 1350 employees, a market worth around $467.49M and $116.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.12. Profit margin for the company is 43.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.30% and -77.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.79M, and float is at 106.32M with Short Float at 10.87%.