These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for BCE Inc. (BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is -1.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.88 and a high of $59.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCE stock was last observed hovering at around $43.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $48.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.28% off the consensus price target high of $54.88 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 5.8% higher than the price target low of $45.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.20, the stock is -3.57% and -4.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -8.40% off its SMA200. BCE registered -20.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.13%.

The stock witnessed a -5.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.34%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

BCE Inc. (BCE) has around 44610 employees, a market worth around $39.60B and $17.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.06 and Fwd P/E is 12.53. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.32% and -27.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

BCE Inc. (BCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BCE Inc. (BCE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BCE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year.

BCE Inc. (BCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 912.10M, and float is at 911.70M with Short Float at 2.13%.

BCE Inc. (BCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -5.22% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is -8.87% lower over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -15.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.