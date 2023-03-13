These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Infinera Corporation (INFN)

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is 6.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $9.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INFN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -43.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is 0.52% and 0.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 18.80% off its SMA200. INFN registered -11.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.16%.

The stock witnessed a -2.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.52%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) has around 3267 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.98. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.98% and -20.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinera Corporation (INFN) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinera Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.30% this year.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.19M, and float is at 216.81M with Short Float at 18.89%.

Infinera Corporation (INFN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Infinera Corporation (INFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RIEDEL GEORGE ANDREW,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RIEDEL GEORGE ANDREW bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $5.28 per share for a total of $52798.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 82451.0 shares.

Infinera Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that HEARD DAVID W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $5.72 per share for $37156.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the INFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, HEARD DAVID W (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.92 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 602,240 shares of Infinera Corporation (INFN).

Infinera Corporation (INFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading 55.62% up over the past 12 months and Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) that is -8.58% lower over the same period. ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is -19.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.