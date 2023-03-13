These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) is -2.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.35 and a high of $20.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -31.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.57, the stock is -16.59% and -17.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -26.13% off its SMA200. LPRO registered -66.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.48%.

The stock witnessed a -25.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.81%, and is -4.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $832.42M and $179.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.44 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is 37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.80% and -68.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Open Lending Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.30% this year.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.77M, and float is at 112.05M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.