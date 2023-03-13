Things appear to be looking up for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is 99.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $1.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is 59.76% and 75.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 62.50% off its SMA200. CTRM registered 22.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 69.31%.

The stock witnessed a 73.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.24%, and is 63.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.01% over the week and 8.86% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $84.40M and $252.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.82. Distance from 52-week low is 114.89% and -28.71% from its 52-week high.

.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.61M, and float is at 94.61M with Short Float at 3.11%.