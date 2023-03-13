Things appear to be looking up for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) is -2.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.80 and a high of $57.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $54.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $59.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.08% off the consensus price target high of $70.27 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -16.24% lower than the price target low of $46.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.05, the stock is -2.57% and -2.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 4.36% off its SMA200. CCEP registered 14.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.60%.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.31%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $24.82B and $18.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.55 and Fwd P/E is 13.02. Distance from 52-week low is 29.31% and -6.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.10% this year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 457.06M, and float is at 289.36M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 101 times.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) that is trading 10.80% up over the past 12 months and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) that is 30.63% higher over the same period.