Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is -4.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.52 and a high of $74.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRMB stock was last observed hovering at around $49.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.83% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -20.7% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.28, the stock is -9.71% and -11.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -18.02% off its SMA200. TRMB registered -28.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.36%.

The stock witnessed a -14.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.01%, and is -10.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has around 11825 employees, a market worth around $12.29B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.88 and Fwd P/E is 16.52. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.60% and -35.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trimble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.10M, and float is at 245.71M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Trimble Inc. (TRMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Large Peter,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Large Peter sold 950 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $51.11 per share for a total of $48554.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154.0 shares.

Trimble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Dalton James Calvin (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $53.20 per share for $79808.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1936.0 shares of the TRMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, PAINTER ROBERT G (President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $55.41 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 150,752 shares of Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 7.34% up over the past 12 months and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) that is -36.91% lower over the same period.