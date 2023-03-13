UHS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Now

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is -16.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.50 and a high of $158.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UHS stock was last observed hovering at around $119.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.53% off the consensus price target high of $167.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 9.48% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.68, the stock is -15.51% and -17.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -0.80% off its SMA200. UHS registered -22.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.24%.

The stock witnessed a -18.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.15%, and is -7.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has around 71200 employees, a market worth around $8.45B and $13.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.85 and Fwd P/E is 10.39. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.64% and -25.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Health Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.17M, and float is at 61.81M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbs Lawrence S.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibbs Lawrence S. sold 793 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $122.31 per share for a total of $96992.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2230.0 shares.

Universal Health Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Gibbs Lawrence S. (Director) sold a total of 1,568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $128.29 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3023.0 shares of the UHS stock.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading 2.71% up over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -55.57% lower over the same period. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -37.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.