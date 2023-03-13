Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Track to Reach $88.00 in a Year

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) is -16.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.36 and a high of $85.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RARE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.31% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 17.53% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.76, the stock is -12.61% and -12.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -15.86% off its SMA200. RARE registered -42.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.79%.

The stock witnessed a -14.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.90%, and is -15.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has around 1311 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $363.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.19% and -54.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-185.60%).

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.16M, and float is at 66.65M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bedrosian Camille L,the company’sEVP and Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Bedrosian Camille L sold 3,881 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $45.25 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46720.0 shares.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Pinion John Richardsold a total of 3,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $45.26 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80174.0 shares of the RARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Harris Erik (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 3,664 shares at an average price of $45.25 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 57,344 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE).