Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Is Up 1.18% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is 1.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $14.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VGR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.00, the stock is -9.68% and -6.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock 8.32% off its SMA200. VGR registered 15.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.97%.

The stock witnessed a -6.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.19%, and is -10.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has around 536 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.45. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.89% and -16.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.40%).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vector Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.86M, and float is at 131.04M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERNSTEIN RONALD J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BERNSTEIN RONALD J sold 7,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $13.97 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25630.0 shares.

Vector Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that BERNSTEIN RONALD J (Director) sold a total of 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $14.15 per share for $65099.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33030.0 shares of the VGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, LEBOW BENNETT S (Director) disposed off 325,000 shares at an average price of $11.53 for $3.75 million. The insider now directly holds 464,778 shares of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR).

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading 4.84% up over the past 12 months and 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) that is -61.87% lower over the same period. Altria Group Inc. (MO) is -8.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.