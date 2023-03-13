VTLE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Now

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) is -5.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.66 and a high of $120.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTLE stock was last observed hovering at around $49.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.45% off the consensus price target high of $133.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.8% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.61, the stock is -7.36% and -6.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -26.65% off its SMA200. VTLE registered -35.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.46%.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.20%, and is -14.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has around 289 employees, a market worth around $847.27M and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.30 and Fwd P/E is 2.13. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.46% and -59.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.40%).

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vital Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 273.50% this year.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.44M, and float is at 15.71M with Short Float at 19.13%.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIGOTT M. JASON,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $55.31 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95657.0 shares.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ring Energy Inc. (REI) that is trading -47.03% down over the past 12 months and Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) that is 9.64% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -5.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.