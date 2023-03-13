Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Is Down -2.87% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is -2.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.95 and a high of $29.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WES stock was last observed hovering at around $26.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.51% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 3.41% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.08, the stock is -4.07% and -4.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -2.83% off its SMA200. WES registered 5.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.12%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.85%, and is -3.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has around 1217 employees, a market worth around $10.15B and $3.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.18. Profit margin for the company is 36.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.82% and -11.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 384.77M, and float is at 384.68M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $25.25 per share for a total of $252.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190.28 million shares.

Western Midstream Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $25.25 per share for $252.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 190.28 million shares of the WES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Bourne Robert W. (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $22.90 for $57250.0. The insider now directly holds 34,400 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES).