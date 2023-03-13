What should you know before buying stock in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) is 55.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.41 and a high of $135.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACLS stock was last observed hovering at around $129.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.88% off its average median price target of $143.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.2% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.65% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.69, the stock is -2.44% and 11.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -4.54% at the moment leaves the stock 61.15% off its SMA200. ACLS registered 88.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.69%.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.35%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has around 1388 employees, a market worth around $4.24B and $920.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.65 and Fwd P/E is 17.78. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.52% and -9.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.60% this year.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.82M, and float is at 32.19M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PUMA MARY G,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that PUMA MARY G sold 24,797 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $124.98 per share for a total of $3.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that St Dennis Thomas (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $127.02 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10625.0 shares of the ACLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Low Russell (EVP, Global Cust & Eng Ops) disposed off 9,630 shares at an average price of $125.72 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 59,663 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS).

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading -13.38% down over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is -7.44% lower over the same period. CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) is 144.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.