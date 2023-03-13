What should you know before buying stock in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) is -56.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGHL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -23.63% and -42.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -4.38% at the moment leaves the stock -71.49% off its SMA200. LGHL registered -61.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.38%.

The stock witnessed a -41.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.47%, and is -14.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $18.00M and $19.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -98.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.12% and -85.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.41M, and float is at 45.57M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.