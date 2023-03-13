What should you know before buying stock in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is -6.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $16.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRMW stock was last observed hovering at around $15.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.58, the stock is -7.08% and -6.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 2.00% off its SMA200. PRMW registered 1.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.67%.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.20%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has around 9240 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.37 and Fwd P/E is 14.36. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -11.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Primo Water Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.86M, and float is at 155.63M with Short Float at 0.79%.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOWDEN JEREMY S G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 47,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $16.01 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Primo Water Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that FOWDEN JEREMY S G (Director) sold a total of 90,463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $16.12 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the PRMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, FOWDEN JEREMY S G (Director) disposed off 3,760 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $60159.0. The insider now directly holds 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW).