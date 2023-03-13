What should you know before buying stock in Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) is -9.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $4.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -49.57% lower than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.72, the stock is -22.03% and -26.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -4.84% off its SMA200. TUYA registered -56.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.33%.

The stock witnessed a -38.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.83%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has around 3470 employees, a market worth around $977.70M and $208.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.29% and -61.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tuya Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 554.12M, and float is at 380.86M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -13.83% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -32.07% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -32.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.