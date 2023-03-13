WHR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Now

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is -7.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.43 and a high of $199.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WHR stock was last observed hovering at around $134.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.86%.

Currently trading at $131.39, the stock is -6.58% and -10.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -13.56% off its SMA200. WHR registered -33.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.66%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.96%, and is -5.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has around 61000 employees, a market worth around $7.32B and $19.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.59% and -34.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.60% this year.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.70M, and float is at 53.51M with Short Float at 10.14%.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conley Christopher S,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Conley Christopher S sold 1,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $147.20 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2384.0 shares.