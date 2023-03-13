Why Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) is 48.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $19.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACCD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.53, the stock is -3.22% and 8.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 16.78% off its SMA200. ACCD registered -30.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.85%.

The stock witnessed a -8.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.00%, and is -13.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has around 2350 employees, a market worth around $879.28M and $357.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 150.11% and -40.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.23M, and float is at 68.97M with Short Float at 4.54%.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Accolade Inc. (ACCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SINGH RAJEEV,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SINGH RAJEEV sold 282 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $11.95 per share for a total of $3369.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Accolade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Cavanaugh Robert N (President) sold a total of 180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $11.95 per share for $2150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ACCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Barnes Stephen H. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 141 shares at an average price of $11.95 for $1684.0. The insider now directly holds 123,510 shares of Accolade Inc. (ACCD).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -5.20% down over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is -2.32% lower over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 19.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.