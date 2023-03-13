Why Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is -13.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.00 and a high of $113.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TECH stock was last observed hovering at around $74.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.02% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 18.22% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.97, the stock is -4.44% and -8.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -12.84% off its SMA200. TECH registered -31.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.99%.

The stock witnessed a -6.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.78%, and is -8.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $11.65B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.76 and Fwd P/E is 30.51. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.83% and -36.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Techne Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.20% this year.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.01M, and float is at 155.74M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Furlow Brenda S.,the company’sSVP – GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $82.12 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26092.0 shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Furlow Brenda S. (SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $82.01 per share for $65605.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26092.0 shares of the TECH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, HIGGINS JOHN L (Director) disposed off 512 shares at an average price of $385.40 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 5,502 shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amgen Inc. (AMGN) that is trading -1.55% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 38.44% higher over the same period.