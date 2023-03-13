Why Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is -6.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.00 and a high of $187.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPC stock was last observed hovering at around $165.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21% off its average median price target of $179.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.5% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.82% lower than the price target low of $157.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.99, the stock is -6.50% and -4.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 1.52% off its SMA200. GPC registered 34.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.65%.

The stock witnessed a -3.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.87%, and is -5.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $23.26B and $22.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.61 and Fwd P/E is 17.09. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.97% and -13.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genuine Parts Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.30% this year.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.04M, and float is at 137.98M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is trading 6.18% up over the past 12 months and Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is 21.86% higher over the same period. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -13.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.