Why News Corporation (NWS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is -12.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.15 and a high of $23.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -61.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -61.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.18, the stock is -10.29% and -15.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -8.42% off its SMA200. NWS registered -24.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.05%.

The stock witnessed a -23.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.40%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

News Corporation (NWS) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $9.25B and $10.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.36. Distance from 52-week low is 6.80% and -30.77% from its 52-week high.

News Corporation (NWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for News Corporation (NWS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

News Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.

News Corporation (NWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.24M, and float is at 115.57M with Short Float at 2.24%.

News Corporation (NWS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitofsky David B,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Pitofsky David B sold 23,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.23 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63956.0 shares.

News Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Pitofsky David B (General Counsel) sold a total of 82,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $18.73 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87706.0 shares of the NWS stock.

News Corporation (NWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -32.01% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -32.07% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -34.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.