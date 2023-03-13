Why Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) is -4.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.75% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 73.75% higher than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -4.00% and -8.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -18.56% off its SMA200. NAK registered -49.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.80%.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.80%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3.07% and -58.32% from its 52-week high.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 529.78M, and float is at 518.51M with Short Float at 1.94%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading -2.98% down over the past 12 months. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is -30.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.