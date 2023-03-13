Why Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is -1.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.64 and a high of $31.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $30.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.96% off the consensus price target high of $30.45 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.68% higher than the price target low of $29.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.33, the stock is -2.55% and -2.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 4.00% off its SMA200. SJR registered -5.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.30%.

The stock witnessed a -3.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.12%, and is -2.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 0.86% over the month.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $14.17B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.68 and Fwd P/E is 26.48. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.84% and -10.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 499.00M, and float is at 464.48M with Short Float at 0.65%.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 76 times.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -18.40% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 4.65% higher over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -15.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.