Why should you keep an eye on Bioventus Inc. (BVS)?

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) is -37.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $15.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 46.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is -13.76% and -24.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -14.96% at the moment leaves the stock -70.84% off its SMA200. BVS registered -88.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.47%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.03%, and is -27.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.23% over the week and 14.65% over the month.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has around 1160 employees, a market worth around $148.10M and $516.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.22. Profit margin for the company is -24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.08% and -89.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bioventus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 440.70% this year.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.67M, and float is at 52.26M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bioventus Inc. (BVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nosenzo John,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Nosenzo John sold 65,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $11.12 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83932.0 shares.

Bioventus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Pavesio Alessandra (SVP & Chief Science Officer) sold a total of 32,997 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $11.17 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the BVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, D’Adamio Anthony (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 16,016 shares at an average price of $11.19 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 40,132 shares of Bioventus Inc. (BVS).

Bioventus Inc. (BVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.48% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 16.93% higher over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -25.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.