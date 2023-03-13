Why should you keep an eye on IMAX Corporation (IMAX)?

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) is 18.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.13 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.36% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -24.36% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.41, the stock is -1.38% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 10.00% off its SMA200. IMAX registered -4.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.47%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.54%, and is -7.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has around 779 employees, a market worth around $949.37M and $300.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.44. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.53% and -15.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.50% this year.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.79M, and float is at 46.10M with Short Float at 8.11%.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at IMAX Corporation (IMAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WELTON MARK,the company’sPresident, IMAX Theatres. SEC filings show that WELTON MARK sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $18.35 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82271.0 shares.

IMAX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that PABLO CALAMERA (CTO & EVP) sold a total of 7,697 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $18.32 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34106.0 shares of the IMAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Tu Denny (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $17.26 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 9,421 shares of IMAX Corporation (IMAX).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -43.44% down over the past 12 months and Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is -21.76% lower over the same period. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -29.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.