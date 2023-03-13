Why should you keep an eye on Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)?

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is 2.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.57 and a high of $45.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $39.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.46% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.43% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.37% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.98, the stock is -6.65% and -3.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock -1.90% off its SMA200. MAIN registered -6.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.64%.

The stock witnessed a -3.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.94%, and is -10.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $376.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.82 and Fwd P/E is 10.01. Profit margin for the company is 64.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.29% and -16.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Main Street Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.84M, and float is at 73.73M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Insider Activity

A total of 145 insider transactions have happened at Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 141 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JACKSON JOHN EARL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JACKSON JOHN EARL bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $36.45 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54743.0 shares.

Main Street Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Hyzak Dwayne L. (CEO, SMD) sold a total of 50,010 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $42.45 per share for $2.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the MAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Magdol David L. (PRESIDENT, CIO AND SMD) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $42.45 for $2.12 million. The insider now directly holds 333,140 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN).